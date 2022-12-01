AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Markel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,225,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,324.84 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,191.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,243.70.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.