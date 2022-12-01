AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,130 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.72%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

