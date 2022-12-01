AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $223.05 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $271.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

