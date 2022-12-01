AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

