AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $26,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Post by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 135,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.