AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.