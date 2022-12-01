AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 261.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $448,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $272,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock opened at $223.60 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.