AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

FCPT stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.13%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

