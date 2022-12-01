AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,383 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

