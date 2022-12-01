AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $653,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 163.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

