AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

