AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $145.44 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

