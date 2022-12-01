AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $544,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth $107,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $122.15 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

