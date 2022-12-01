AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $661,000 in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALY. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bally’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,886,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Bally’s Stock Performance

BALY opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

