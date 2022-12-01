AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $172.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.64. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

