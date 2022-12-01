AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

