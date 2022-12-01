AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $611,000 Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,351,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,403,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock valued at $191,186,182. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

