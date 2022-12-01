AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $626,000 Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $961.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $75,356.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

