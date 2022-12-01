AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,516 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

