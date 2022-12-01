AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Bentley Systems by 395.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 320,453 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Bentley Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bentley Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 29.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 160,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 39.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,454 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

