AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 143.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 106,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 56.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

