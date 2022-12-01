AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AGCO by 466.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

