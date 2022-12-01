AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 104,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock opened at $178.84 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $299.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,177 shares of company stock worth $11,109,378 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

