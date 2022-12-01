AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,313,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,180,000 after purchasing an additional 241,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 6.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of ZM opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $221.40.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.