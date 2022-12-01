AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 13,865 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United Community Banks by 22.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

