AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 42.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 100.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

