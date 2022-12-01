AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,615 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIII. CL King dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $21.63 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

