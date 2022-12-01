AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $193.33 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $219.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.