AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

