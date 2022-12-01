AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

