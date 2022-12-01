AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 40,733 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,733 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Radian Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radian Group Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.