AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

