AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $338.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day moving average of $272.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $341.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

