AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

