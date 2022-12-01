Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.60. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

