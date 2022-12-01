Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $121,847.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,036 shares of company stock worth $698,952. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.85. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.