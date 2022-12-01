Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,367,000 after acquiring an additional 148,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,543 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,389,000 after acquiring an additional 421,423 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

