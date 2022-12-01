Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Apollo Endosurgery Trading Up 0.6 %

APEN stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $421.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Endosurgery

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth $65,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

