Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Lowered to $59.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $74.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

