Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.89.
Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $74.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
