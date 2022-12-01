Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $199.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $199.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.11. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

