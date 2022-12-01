Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

