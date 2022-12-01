Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,344 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,072,000 after purchasing an additional 142,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,635,000 after acquiring an additional 438,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 198,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.



