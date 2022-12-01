Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 686,855 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 686,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $395.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.06.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 968,422 shares of company stock worth $4,658,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

