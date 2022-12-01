Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Avista by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avista by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

