Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.73. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 326,958 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. HSBC reduced their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Bilibili Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

