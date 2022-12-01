BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $116,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNY stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

