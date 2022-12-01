Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,291 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teradata by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Teradata by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teradata by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,997,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.