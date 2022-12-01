Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,620 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Natera by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 454.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Natera by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 46.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Natera Stock Up 10.6 %

Insider Activity

Natera stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.