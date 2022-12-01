Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 2,032 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,593,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NCR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NCR by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 58,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NCR by 978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 330,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NCR by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

